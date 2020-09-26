SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SYIEY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYMRISE AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SYIEY traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $34.28. 31,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,757. SYMRISE AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $19.19 and a 52 week high of $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.45. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients, raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

