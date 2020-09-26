Tap (XTP) Price Hits $0.0462 on Major Exchanges

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Tap has a total market capitalization of $56.86 million and $403,843.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tap has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. One Tap token can now be purchased for $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tap

XTP is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 tokens. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tap

Tap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

