Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tenable’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.03. Tenable posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.25. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%. The company had revenue of $107.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 28,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $873,374.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,319,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,312,643.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 4,599,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $146,962,587.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,805,786 shares of company stock worth $185,863,556 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tenable by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Tenable by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.31. The stock had a trading volume of 652,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,228. Tenable has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $41.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -40.55 and a beta of 1.88.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

