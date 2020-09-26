Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $109.41 Million

Brokerages expect Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) to announce sales of $109.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $109.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $109.15 million. Tenable reported sales of $91.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year sales of $431.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $430.87 million to $432.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $515.48 million, with estimates ranging from $501.59 million to $544.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $107.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.23 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tenable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

In other Tenable news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $56,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 77,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,673,312.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,404.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,805,786 shares of company stock worth $185,863,556. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 336.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after buying an additional 523,335 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,127,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,359,000 after buying an additional 94,333 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 20.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.31. 652,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -40.55 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Tenable has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $41.80.

Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

