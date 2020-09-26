Tervita Corp (TSE:TEV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tervita Corp (TSE:TEV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEV shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Tervita from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Tervita from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tervita from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tervita from C$4.75 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Tervita from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Tervita alerts:

TSE TEV traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$2.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,218. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 462.44. The stock has a market cap of $290.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.47. Tervita has a fifty-two week low of C$2.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.94.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$378.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tervita will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tervita

Tervita Corporation provides waste management and environmental solutions to oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The company offers treatment, recovery, and disposal (TRD) of fluids; energy marketing services; processing and disposal of solid materials; disposal of oilfield-generated waste; and supplying and operating of drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management services, as well as provides onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Tervita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tervita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.