The Force Protocol (FOR) Reaches Market Cap of $13.78 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One The Force Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000410 BTC on exchanges including Bibox and Hotbit. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $13.78 million and $1.66 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006347 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00016531 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00021099 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000365 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol (FOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,488,081 tokens. The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

