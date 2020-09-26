Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to announce ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tilray’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.25). Tilray posted earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($2.47). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tilray.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.38). Tilray had a negative net margin of 259.60% and a negative return on equity of 77.77%. The business had revenue of $50.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Tilray from $8.00 to $7.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

In other news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 116,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $897,176.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,193,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,248,445.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maryscott Greenwood sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $32,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,391 shares in the company, valued at $137,758.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,517,942 shares of company stock worth $8,780,585 over the last ninety days. 16.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Tilray by 252.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Tilray by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tilray by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 15,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tilray by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,073,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,148,000 after buying an additional 240,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLRY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.79. 4,123,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,461,089. Tilray has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average is $7.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.92.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilray (TLRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.