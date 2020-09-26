Titan Coin (TTN) Price Tops $0.0023

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 19.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex, Novaexchange and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 31.3% higher against the US dollar. Titan Coin has a market cap of $2.14 million and $159.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002612 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001518 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000391 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000706 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001132 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000049 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 163.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Titan Coin

TTN is a coin. It launched on June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co . Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject . The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco

Titan Coin Coin Trading

Titan Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Novaexchange and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.