TransferCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3,851.00 (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 26th. One TransferCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0378 or 0.00000350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TransferCoin has a total market capitalization of $313,465.74 and $3,851.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded 45.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00009725 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TransferCoin

TX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,296,433 coins. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io . The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw . TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

TransferCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

