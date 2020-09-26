TRAXIA Hits Market Capitalization of $30,457.50 (TM2)

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. During the last seven days, TRAXIA has traded 44.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TRAXIA token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Hotbit and LATOKEN. TRAXIA has a total market cap of $30,457.50 and $285.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00245765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00039934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00095275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.43 or 0.01516930 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000253 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00198942 BTC.

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 578,320,714 tokens. TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TRAXIA is traxia.co . The official message board for TRAXIA is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia . The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TRAXIA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Kucoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRAXIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRAXIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

