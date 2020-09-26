Truegame Tops One Day Volume of $2,862.00 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One Truegame token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Truegame has a market capitalization of $167,593.48 and approximately $2,862.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Truegame has traded 39.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043036 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006524 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $519.96 or 0.04817494 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009279 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00057896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00034010 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002176 BTC.

About Truegame

TGAME is a token. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

