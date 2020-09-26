Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $925.94 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will post $925.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $903.10 million to $954.10 million. Urban Outfitters posted sales of $987.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year sales of $3.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $4.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.68. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $803.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.05.

URBN traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.41. 1,317,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,411,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $31.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.03 and a beta of 1.52.

In other news, CFO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,424 shares in the company, valued at $202,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,403 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $285,075.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,904 shares of company stock valued at $755,095. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 12.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,598,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,202,000 after acquiring an additional 599,759 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $7,610,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 233.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 688,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after acquiring an additional 482,064 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 39.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,327,089 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,898,000 after acquiring an additional 375,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 46.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,583,000 after acquiring an additional 371,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

