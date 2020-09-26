Verasity (VRA) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. Verasity has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and approximately $505,414.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.61 or 0.00663478 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $343.68 or 0.03184152 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001744 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011463 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000563 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00007351 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003967 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech.

Verasity Token Trading

Verasity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

