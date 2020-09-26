Viacoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $225,071.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 26th. Viacoin has a market cap of $4.40 million and $225,071.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001758 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Viacoin has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00428234 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011468 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 66.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000497 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,171,065 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

