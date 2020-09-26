Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $600.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) will report $600.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings. Vishay Intertechnology posted sales of $628.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $581.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VSH. BofA Securities upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock remained flat at $$15.11 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 543,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,297. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Vishay Intertechnology has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 518.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 975.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

