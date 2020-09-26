Vitae (VITAE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.25 Million

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. During the last seven days, Vitae has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vitae coin can currently be bought for $2.70 or 0.00025008 BTC on popular exchanges. Vitae has a market capitalization of $52.56 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vitae alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003557 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004214 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000482 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Vitae

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vitae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.