Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.11.

VRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Vroom in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on Vroom from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark cut Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vroom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Vroom in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,073,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,548. Vroom has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.01.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $253.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.12 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vroom in the second quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vroom in the second quarter worth $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Vroom in the second quarter worth $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vroom in the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vroom in the second quarter worth $261,000.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

