vSlice Market Cap Achieves $35,999.39 (VSL)

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded 50.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 26th. In the last seven days, vSlice has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. vSlice has a total market cap of $35,999.39 and $9.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One vSlice token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Liqui.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00246241 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00040097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00095708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.35 or 0.01514607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000253 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00198289 BTC.

About vSlice

vSlice launched on November 15th, 2016. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 tokens. The official message board for vSlice is medium.com/@vdiceio . vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for vSlice is www.vslice.io

Buying and Selling vSlice

vSlice can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade vSlice should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy vSlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

