Wagerr Price Reaches $0.0419 on Exchanges (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $8.09 million and approximately $3,042.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for about $0.0419 or 0.00000388 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001849 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000087 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (WGR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 214,763,050 coins and its circulating supply is 193,383,436 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

