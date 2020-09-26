WeTrust (TRST) Price Tops $0.0096 on Exchanges

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 26th. Over the last week, WeTrust has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One WeTrust token can currently be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $884,466.98 and $224.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043036 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006524 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.96 or 0.04817494 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009279 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00057896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00034010 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002176 BTC.

WeTrust Profile

WeTrust (CRYPTO:TRST) is a token. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling WeTrust

WeTrust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

