Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.53. Wolverine World Wide posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.61 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on WWW. Zacks Investment Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

WWW traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.01. 542,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,400. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $34.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.78%.

In related news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $47,709.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,637.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 5,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $134,272.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,342.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,756 shares of company stock worth $464,947 in the last 90 days. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,080,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,535,000 after buying an additional 1,085,547 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,396,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,633,000 after acquiring an additional 689,300 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,761,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,770,000 after acquiring an additional 558,577 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,979,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,138,000 after acquiring an additional 348,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,157,000 after acquiring an additional 329,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

