Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) will announce sales of $1.48 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.69 billion and the lowest is $1.33 billion. Caesars Entertainment posted sales of $663.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year sales of $4.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.11 billion to $9.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.65. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 80.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CZR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded up $4.20 on Monday, hitting $57.07. 4,517,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,350,713. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $70.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.15. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

