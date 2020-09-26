Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) to report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. Four Corners Property Trust also reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $40.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.64 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.60% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

FCPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 346,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,670,255.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCPT traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.26. The company had a trading volume of 314,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,196. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.79. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $32.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 87.77%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

