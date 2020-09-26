Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.29 Million

Analysts expect Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) to post sales of $65.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.87 million. Origin Bancorp posted sales of $57.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year sales of $253.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $252.35 million to $255.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $235.81 million, with estimates ranging from $233.10 million to $238.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.76 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 5.50%.

OBNK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Origin Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBNK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,408,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,514,000 after purchasing an additional 32,470 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 10,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $20.31. The stock had a trading volume of 42,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,426. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. Origin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $477.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

