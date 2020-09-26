Zacks: Analysts Expect Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) to Post -$0.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.54) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is ($0.52). Arcadia Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.92) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.54). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.12). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arcadia Biosciences.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,973.82% and a negative return on equity of 175.11%. The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RKDA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Arcadia Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th.

NASDAQ RKDA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.69. 57,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,081. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $6.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of -0.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RKDA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 263.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 28.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.