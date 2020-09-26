Zacks: Analysts Expect Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) to Announce $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) to post $1.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Gibraltar Industries posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.42. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $285.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROCK. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 12,429 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 142,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 31,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 10,561 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ROCK traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.71. The company had a trading volume of 184,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,036. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.06. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $69.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

