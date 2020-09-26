Zacks: Analysts Expect Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.75. Mercantile Bank posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mercantile Bank.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $41.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.67 million.

MBWM has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 27.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 28,480 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 382,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 27,603 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $513,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 21,769 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 14,168 shares during the period. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBWM traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $17.64. 24,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,705. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average is $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.07. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 43.58%.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercantile Bank (MBWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.