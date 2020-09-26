Zacks: Analysts Expect Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.75. Mercantile Bank posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mercantile Bank.
Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $41.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.67 million.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 27.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 28,480 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 382,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 27,603 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $513,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 21,769 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 14,168 shares during the period. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MBWM traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $17.64. 24,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,705. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average is $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.07. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 43.58%.
About Mercantile Bank
Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.
