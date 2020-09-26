Zacks: Analysts Expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $105.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will post $105.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $104.50 million and the highest is $106.30 million. Willdan Group reported sales of $117.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year sales of $402.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $395.50 million to $408.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $428.43 million, with estimates ranging from $407.40 million to $449.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $83.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.20 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WLDN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub lowered Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ:WLDN traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.58. 28,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,627. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Willdan Group has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $39.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.55.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 876,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,720,000 after purchasing an additional 497,934 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the first quarter valued at $5,957,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 99.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after acquiring an additional 221,427 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 40.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after acquiring an additional 112,513 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willdan Group in the second quarter worth about $2,798,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

