Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) will report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.29. Atlassian posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.32. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $430.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.86 million.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Atlassian from $194.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Atlassian from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.65.

TEAM traded up $5.51 on Friday, reaching $181.29. The stock had a trading volume of 690,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,166. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $199.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.18 and a 200-day moving average of $166.98. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 49.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 22.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

