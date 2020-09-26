Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.02). Bandwidth reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.44 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 9.21%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAND. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.57.

In other news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total value of $83,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.56, for a total value of $205,893.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,866.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,660 shares of company stock valued at $625,904 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Bandwidth by 633.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,629,000 after acquiring an additional 548,280 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 1,098.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 498,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,310,000 after buying an additional 456,898 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 32.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,774,000 after buying an additional 414,818 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 50.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,053,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,870,000 after buying an additional 353,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the second quarter worth approximately $34,187,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAND traded up $11.07 on Friday, hitting $174.23. 845,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,220. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.56. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Bandwidth has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $175.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

