Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $176.92 Million

Equities analysts expect Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) to post sales of $176.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.00 million and the highest is $213.79 million. Laredo Petroleum posted sales of $193.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year sales of $734.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $614.00 million to $866.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $693.69 million, with estimates ranging from $629.00 million to $797.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Laredo Petroleum.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $110.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 112.30%.

LPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Laredo Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.45.

LPI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.35. 625,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01. The company has a market cap of $112.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 4.43. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $61.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth $629,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 12.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth $5,851,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth $1,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

Further Reading: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laredo Petroleum (LPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.