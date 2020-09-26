Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Oramed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 215.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.69 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 230.07%.

ORMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORMP traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.86. 79,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average is $3.40. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $6.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $610,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 analog capsule for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

