Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Stantec posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $686.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.80 million. Stantec had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.83%.

A number of research analysts have commented on STN shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Stantec from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Stantec from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Stantec from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Stantec from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.89.

STN stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.91. The company had a trading volume of 149,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,939. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.84. Stantec has a 52-week low of $20.99 and a 52-week high of $33.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.116 dividend. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Stantec by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Stantec by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 95,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stantec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Stantec by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 433,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Stantec by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 86,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

