Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.06 Million

Brokerages forecast that Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) will announce $11.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.53 million and the highest is $11.54 million. Fortress Biotech posted sales of $9.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year sales of $46.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.79 million to $47.95 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $53.06 million, with estimates ranging from $44.28 million to $60.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 124.63% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The business had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 million.

FBIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortress Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

FBIO stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,782. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $355.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.51.

In related news, CFO Robyn Hunter sold 28,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $124,611.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 140,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 43,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.76% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ala-Scalp and Triderm, which are used for the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; and Ala-Quin, an antibacterial and antifungal cream.

