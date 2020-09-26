Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.06 Million

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2020

Brokerages forecast that Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) will announce $11.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.53 million and the highest is $11.54 million. Fortress Biotech posted sales of $9.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year sales of $46.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.79 million to $47.95 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $53.06 million, with estimates ranging from $44.28 million to $60.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 124.63% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The business had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 million.

FBIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortress Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

FBIO stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,782. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $355.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.51.

In related news, CFO Robyn Hunter sold 28,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $124,611.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 140,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 43,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.76% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ala-Scalp and Triderm, which are used for the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; and Ala-Quin, an antibacterial and antifungal cream.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Biotech (FBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit