Zacks: Brokerages Expect Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) to Post -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) will post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Genocea Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.30). Genocea Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($1.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.78). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Genocea Biosciences.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $32.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genocea Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.81.

In related news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker bought 3,151,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,090,335.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Genocea Biosciences by 63.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNCA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.29. The stock had a trading volume of 339,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,230. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. Genocea Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.32.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

