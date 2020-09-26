Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.48 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will post sales of $75.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.55 million and the highest is $88.02 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted sales of $423.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 82.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year sales of $477.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $443.90 million to $527.87 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $898.27 million, with estimates ranging from $763.60 million to $990.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $22.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 3.57%.

PEB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $19.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.18.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 12,919 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $275,174.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,600.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 5,014 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.47 per share, with a total value of $107,650.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter worth about $69,468,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,103,000. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $17,888,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 352.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 926,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,656,000 after purchasing an additional 721,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,461,000.

Shares of NYSE PEB traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,631,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,301. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.03. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $28.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is 1.52%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

