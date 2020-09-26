Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) to announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.40. Sabra Health Care REIT posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.26). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 21.00%.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,375,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,439. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.59. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 30,805 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 792,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 35,245 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 9.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

