Zacks: Brokerages Expect U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $185.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) will report $185.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $185.40 million and the lowest is $184.70 million. U.S. Silica reported sales of $361.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full-year sales of $823.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $815.00 million to $831.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $978.90 million, with estimates ranging from $898.00 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover U.S. Silica.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The mining company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.44. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. The company had revenue of $172.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SLCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on U.S. Silica from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on U.S. Silica from $3.00 to $4.35 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Silica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.37.

NYSE SLCA traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $217.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93. U.S. Silica has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in U.S. Silica by 40.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,030 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 271,776 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 17,811 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 291.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 149,573 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 111,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Silica (SLCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.