Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.48 Million

Analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) will report $132.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $132.00 million and the highest is $133.00 million. Vera Bradley posted sales of $127.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full-year sales of $498.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $495.89 million to $500.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $582.98 million, with estimates ranging from $548.00 million to $613.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $131.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.48 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the first quarter worth $49,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the first quarter valued at $54,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRA stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.46. 494,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,404. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $215.82 million, a P/E ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

