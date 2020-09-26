ZTCoin Trading Down 6.3% Over Last Week (ZT)

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. ZTCoin has a total market cap of $13.68 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZTCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000940 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZTCoin has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043005 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006606 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $522.19 or 0.04837144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009269 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00057870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00034032 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002177 BTC.

About ZTCoin

ZTCoin (ZT) is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,448,925 tokens. ZTCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZTCoin

ZTCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZTCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZTCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

