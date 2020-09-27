-$0.01 EPS Expected for Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) will report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Daseke’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.02). Daseke posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 102%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.15 million. Daseke had a negative net margin of 19.33% and a positive return on equity of 47.41%.

DSKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Daseke from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum upgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

DSKE stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.39. 219,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,732. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a market cap of $348.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.33. Daseke has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $7.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Daseke by 112.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Daseke in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Daseke by 49.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. 24.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

