-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect that Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). Harmonic reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $73.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

HLIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Harmonic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.29.

In other news, Director David Krall purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,349.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 663.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.21. The company had a trading volume of 516,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,960. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.61 million, a PE ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmonic (HLIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit