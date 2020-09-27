$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. CECO Environmental also posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CECO Environmental.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $75.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.70 million.

CECE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of CECO Environmental stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,627. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26. The firm has a market cap of $253.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42. CECO Environmental has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director David B. Liner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $43,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,014 shares in the company, valued at $605,621.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jason Dezwirek bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.66 per share, with a total value of $191,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,490,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,420,968.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $259,770 in the last ninety days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 3.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 61,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 88.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 32.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 34.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CECO Environmental (CECE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.