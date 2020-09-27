$0.21 EPS Expected for Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Luminex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Luminex reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminex will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Luminex.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $109.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.33 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 3.04%. Luminex’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

LMNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Luminex from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Luminex in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Luminex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of LMNX stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $25.24. The company had a trading volume of 742,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,031. Luminex has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 7.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.74 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -171.43%.

In related news, SVP Richard W. Rew II sold 7,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $287,653.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,300.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard W. Rew II sold 22,351 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $892,475.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,842.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 649,397 shares of company stock valued at $24,519,194 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Luminex by 2,893.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 810,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,360,000 after acquiring an additional 783,265 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Luminex by 319.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 836,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,223,000 after purchasing an additional 637,557 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Luminex by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,589,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,720,000 after purchasing an additional 500,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Luminex by 103.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 708,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,060,000 after purchasing an additional 360,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luminex by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,707,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,121,000 after purchasing an additional 254,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

