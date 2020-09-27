$0.21 EPS Expected for Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2020

Wall Street analysts predict that Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Luminex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Luminex reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminex will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Luminex.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $109.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.33 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 3.04%. Luminex’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

LMNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Luminex from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Luminex in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Luminex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of LMNX stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $25.24. The company had a trading volume of 742,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,031. Luminex has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 7.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.74 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -171.43%.

In related news, SVP Richard W. Rew II sold 7,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $287,653.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,300.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard W. Rew II sold 22,351 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $892,475.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,842.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 649,397 shares of company stock valued at $24,519,194 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Luminex by 2,893.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 810,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,360,000 after acquiring an additional 783,265 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Luminex by 319.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 836,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,223,000 after purchasing an additional 637,557 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Luminex by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,589,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,720,000 after purchasing an additional 500,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Luminex by 103.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 708,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,060,000 after purchasing an additional 360,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luminex by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,707,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,121,000 after purchasing an additional 254,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luminex (LMNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit