$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $389.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.20 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RBA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.21.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $115,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,318.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $929,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,231.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,283 shares of company stock worth $1,756,789. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 31,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.01. The stock had a trading volume of 355,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,686. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.81. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $64.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 25th. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 66.17%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

