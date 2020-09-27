$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Teradata’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.31. Teradata reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradata will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Teradata.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Teradata had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TDC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Teradata from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Teradata from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teradata from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Teradata stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Teradata by 448.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Teradata by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Teradata by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teradata (TDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.