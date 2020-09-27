$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Colfax posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $620.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Argus upped their price objective on Colfax from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Colfax from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Colfax from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.08.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 6,719 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $189,744.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,684.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 19,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $600,599.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,006 shares in the company, valued at $6,875,274.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,691 shares of company stock worth $878,326. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Colfax by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 168,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 9.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 229,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 20,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Colfax by 40.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,232,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,400,000 after purchasing an additional 352,387 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Colfax by 67.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Colfax by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter.

CFX traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.57. 632,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,587. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -436.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Colfax has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $39.30.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

