$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $144.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 6.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.93.

NYSE OFC traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.73. 576,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,457. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $30.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average is $24.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

In related news, Director C Taylor Pickett acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $232,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,075.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $86,190.00. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

