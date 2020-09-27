$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) This Quarter

Analysts expect NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report sales of $1.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NetApp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the highest is $1.32 billion. NetApp reported sales of $1.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year sales of $5.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 240.01% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on NetApp from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NetApp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised NetApp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.16.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,018,719.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,719.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in NetApp by 539.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,042 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,605,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.96. NetApp has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $65.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

