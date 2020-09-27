$101.03 Million in Sales Expected for Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) to post sales of $101.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $101.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $101.10 million. Lattice Semiconductor posted sales of $103.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year sales of $400.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $399.91 million to $400.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $439.32 million, with estimates ranging from $436.20 million to $442.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.02 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 11.53%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSCC. BidaskClub cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

NASDAQ LSCC traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.07. 565,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 82.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.94. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $31.93.

In related news, Director John Bourgoin sold 8,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $253,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,652. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 17,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $477,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,321 in the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 38,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

